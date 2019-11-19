Shakira and her Spanish fútbol player beau Gerard Pique have a lot to celebrate! On Monday, November 18, the Pies Descalzos, Sueños Blancos singer took to her personal social media to share a very celebratory video of her almost crushing the father of her two sons Milan and Sasha after finding out about a win for Colombia at the Davis Cup.

The Las de la Intuición singer shared "First victory of Colombia at the Davis Cup! @daviscupfinals @3gerardpique." In the video, you can clearly see that there is much excitement to be shared between the couple as both Shakira and her FC Barcelona center-back player are all smiles.

Within hours her post garnered lots of fanfare from her followers happy to see the two celebrating and so incredibly in love.

©$credits

Fans were sharing "They are so lovely," and "Beautiful couple," while one fan shared how lukcy Gerard was to be with such a great woman.