When in doubt…dance it out! That’s what Camila Cabello did when she spotted a photographer during an outing in Los Angeles. The Liar songstress had some fun during their brief encounter. In the photos, the 22-year-old strikes a couple of poses before busting out some hilarious dance moves. All in good fun, the superstar looked directly in the camera making sure the photographer got the shots. In another move, the Shameless singer used the opportunity to promote her upcoming album.

©GrosbyGroup Camila Cabello hit a quick set of dance moves when she spotted the paparazzi in Los Angeles

Dressed in relaxed gear, Camila rocked a black sweat suit, white sneakers and a shirt that read “Romance,” which is the title of her sophomore album, out December 6. This isn’t the first time the Living Proof singer played around with photographers. In September, Camila was joined by her boyfriend and Señorita collaborator, Shawn Mendes, for an epic prank on the camera men. During a day date in Los Angeles, the two playfully made their way out of a costume store with a couple of silly disguises. Camila and Shawn, 21, walked hand-in-hand as they rocked a unicorn and crying baby mask. The same month, Camila had a hilarious photo fail in Paris. In the snaps shared on her social media, the singer failed to create the illusion that she was holding up the Eiffel Tower.