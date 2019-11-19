Jennifer Lopez celebrated a very special quinceañera, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha, by wishing her soon-to-be stepdaughter a happy birthday on social media. The Hustlers star took the opportunity to send the special message to "her favorite teenager", who is affectionately called Tashi, sharing a sweet photo of the two hugging each other during the 15-year-old's birthday party. Among the guests at the bash were Jennifer's 11-year-old twins with Marc Anthony, Emme and Max, as well as Tashi's mom, A-Rod's ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

©@JLo Jennifer shared a sweet photo of herself and A-Rod's daughter Tashie snapped during the teen's 15th birthday party

In the photo she posted, JLo gave us an inside look at details of the party, including the two-tiered birthday cake, bedecked with flowers and pink frosted donuts with sprinkles. Alongside the sweet photo, she wrote: "Wishing my favorite teenager a very happy 15th birthday!!! May you forever keep illuminating the people around you with your infectious light. I love you and hope you have the best day. #Tashi."

©@JLo Family portrait: A-Rod and Jennifer with her 11-year-old twins Emme and Max, left, whose dad is Marc Anthony, as well Alex's younger daughter Ella and his ex-wife Cynthia

Alex opened up his heart to send Tashi his own special message on social media. Alongside a photo of father and daughter together at the birthday party, he wrote: "To my beautiful, amazing daughter… I can’t believe how old you are now and how much you’ve grown. I am so proud of the girl you’ve become and continue to be each day. I am so lucky to have you as my daughter and so honored to be your dad. Happy Birthday, Tashi!!! I love you so much!!!!" His future bride Jennifer couldn't resist commenting, posting: "Sooooo sweet!!"