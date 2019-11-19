Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson - what's the truth about their romance?

The relationship between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson seemingly has everything: fame, fortune, romance, passion and a strong air of mystery! According to sources, the couple has ended their relationship, however there are still many that claim that all is well between the two stars.

Something that is fueling the rumored separation? How the two have changed their respective social media habits since they first began dating.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's changed behavior is making fans believe that the two has separated

The Don’t Call Me Angel singer and her Summertime of Our Lives beau where in the constant habit of sharing images of one another (and together) on their personal pages — quickly making them one of the most talked about celebrity couples of 2019. This dynamic duo surprised everyone during Halloween 2019 when they shared a video together dressed as a rocker couple.

Some of their fans believe that the minimized frequency in their posting could be due to the fact that Miley is recovering from a very serious thoart surgery, forcing her to keep a low profile (which isn't normally her style). According to the Daily Mail, the singer is staying at her Tennesse ranch — where Cody is said to have visited her.

Miley Cyrus has recently had a surgery to address some issues she was having with her thoart, causing her to maintain a low profile while she recovers

Miley's previous relationships

Many would not be surprised if Miley and Cody have already ended their relationship however, since she and former girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter had been dating briefly prior to her beginning her relationship with Cody. Just as news was breaking that Miley and Kaitlynn were more than just friends, the former Disney star had already set eyes on the Pretty Brown Eyes singer.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorced only eight months after saying their 'I Dos'

Sometime before Miley and Kaitlynn were seen together, she and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth had just ended their eight month marriage. The couple went their separate ways after having been together for a decade, since then, Miley has been following her heart.