Shakira crushes Gerard Pique with a hug as they celebrate a big victory

Shakira and her Spanish fútbol player beau Gerard Pique have a lot to celebrate! On Monday, November 18, the Pies Descalzos, Sueños Blancos singer took to her personal social media to share a very celebratory video of her almost crushing the father of her two sons Milan and Sasha after finding out about a win for the Colombian National Soccer Team at the Davis Cup.

The Las de la Intuición singer shared "First victory of Colombia at the Davis Cup! @daviscupfinals @3gerardpique." In the video, you can clearly see that there is much excitement to be shared between the couple as both Shakira and her FC Barcelona center-back player are all smiles.

Within hours her post garnered lots of fanfare from her followers happy to see the two celebrating and so incredibly in love.

Shakira and Gerard met on the set of her music video for Waka Waka in 2010

Fans were sharing "They are so lovely," and "Beautiful couple," while one fan shared how lukcy Gerard was to be with such a great woman.