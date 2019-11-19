Gisele Bündchen is identical to her daughter Vivian in adorable throwback

Gisele Bündchen had the world seeing double. On Monday, November 18, the supermodel took to her social media to share the uncanny resemblance between her and her daughter Vivian. “Thank you @giselebundchenonline for doing this. Do you guys think my baby girl and I look alike? Obrigada @giselebundchenonline por fazer essa montagem. Vocês acham que eu e minha pequena somos parecidas?” The first picture is of a young Gisele smiling for the camera. Next to it, is a picture of six-year-old Vivi cracking the same adorable smile.

Gisele Bündchen and her six-year-old daughter are twins in latest social media post

The comments went wild with friends of the model chiming in to give their thoughts. “Beautiful twins with huge hearts,” Ed Razek wrote. “Omg yes,” Brie Bella wrote. Everyone in the comments agreed but it was the 39-year-old’s husband Tom Brady who had the sweetest comment. “Girlie Girls,” the New England Patriots star wrote next to red heart emojis. Gisele and Tom, 42, have been married since 2009 and also share nine-year-old son Benjamin. Tom is also father to 12-year-old John from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

The former Victoria’s Secret model has been open about her journey through motherhood. In May, Gisele shared a picture featuring her, Vivi and Benjamin with a special dedication to Mother’s Day. “My kids have expanded my heart in so many ways. They have given my life new meaning. Thru them, I got to experience the deepest and purest love,” she wrote next to the sweet photo.

The model and her husband Tom Brady also share son Benjamin

“Every day I learn so much with them and they inspire me to be the best that I can be. They are truly the most precious gifts! I am so grateful they chose me to be their mummy. Happy mother’s day to all the mothers out there! I know sometimes we can be hard on ourselves, but all we can do is our best. Sending so much love to all of you! Enjoy your special day!.”