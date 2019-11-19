Crying face emoji! Selena Gomez is NOT happy about deleted Bella Hadid post

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift famously patched up their beef by appearing together in Tay-Tay's You Need to Calm Down video together dressed as a hamburger and fries, but will we see the same from Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid after their latest drama? The tension all began when Bella posted a photo of herself on social media, writing alongside the snap, "A Dior thing." In response, Selena responded with a "like" and the word "stunning" with a heart-eye emoji.

What seemed to be a friendly interaction between The Weeknd's ex-girlfriends soon turned sour, though, after Bella deleted the post and fans chimed in with opinions that really got the ball rolling. One follower wrote: "She's all about supporting women. You all just can't take it nicely. BTW Ms. Hadid deleted the post." Selena replied underneath with a crying face emoji and the phrase, "That sucks."

Bella posted, then deleted, a Dior themed photo that Selena had commented on

But what's the backstory with Selena and Bella's relationship? Bella famously dated The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – for two years, before he started dating Selena a few months after their split. After the music power couple broke up in October 2017, the Canadian songwriter once again was spotted stepping out with the supermodel. However, their second time wasn't a charm and they called it quits in August 2019 after about 18 months together.

Selena, who, like Bella, once dated Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, had re-followed the model on social media earlier this year

Some ex-girlfriends bond after the fact – Brad Pitt's ex Gwyneth Paltrow is friends with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, and even went to her 50th birthday party. But that doesn't seem to be the case with Selena and Bella. Although there were signs of an olive branch when Selena initially re-followed Bella on social media, fans quickly noticed that the catwalk queen did NOT follow her back.

While Bella hasn't commented on the situation, TMZ reports that the model has reached out to Selena to make peace and explain the deletion wasn't personal – it was simply because she didn't like the pic! *Happy Face Emoji*