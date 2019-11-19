Cardi B shows off incredible toned abs as she raps in crop top

Tuesday was a great day for fans of Cardi B. The star gave her followers not one but two surprises via her social media. The rapper, singer and actress, dropped a new freestyle video teasing her upcoming new album and, not only did she show off her amazing rapping skills but also her incredibly toned body. In a white crop top and black and orange shorts, the New Yorker performed a one-minute-long rap: "Just a little something till I finish up the album," she sang at the end of the video.

With her hair parted down the middle and in a white crop top, Cardi showed off her amazing body

In the clip, Cardi proves she's vocally in shape and ready to usher in her new album, but also that she is also incredibly fit, showcasing a tiny waist and a proper six-pack. The 27-year-old has always been very open about cosmetic surgery, and in fact, after Cardi´s daughter Kulture's birth, she confirmed she went through some procedures. According to the Huffington Post, the rapper explained during a live Q&A the reasons she decided to do that, explaining that she is free to do whatever she wants with her body. “I don’t have the time of day like you do. Like, my job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out." Cardi added that there are some parts of her body that, "no matter how much I work out," will not look the way she wants, so that's why she turned to surgery for help in these areas.

However, the Hustlers actress denied having her abs done. She set the record straight during a social media live transmission in May about reports she had used the liposuction technique of abdominal etching to create chiseled abs. "I always had packs, you can go and google 'Cardi's abs' and you´ll see I had them all the time," she said.

The Bodak Yellow singer is in a good place right now. At home, she enjoys spending as much time as possible with baby daughter Kulture and rapper husband Offset, and professionally, she proved her acting talent this year sharing the screen with Jennifer Lopez and has some other projects for next year. "I am going to need some more acting lessons," she told Billboard in a recent interview but didn't care to expand on the comment. She did, however, give more details about her music: "My album is on my mind 24/7, It's practically all I'm focusing on," Cardi said, "I'm just having fun in the studio, because if you think, 'My first album was like this, I gotta have the same recipe,' it's just not gonna work." It looks like she's found the right combination of ingredients - the little teaser she dropped on social was certainly devoured by Cardi's fans.