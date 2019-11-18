Jennifer Lopez got paid this much for 'Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez’s latest flick Hustlers may have been one of her top grossing films, but money was the last thing on her mind. In her new GQ cover story, the 50-year-old entertainer revealed she didn’t get paid for her critically-acclaimed role. In the flick, she plays Ramona, a stripper who leads a girl gang of fellow dancers to scheme their way into stealing their client’s money.

©Daniel Jackson Jennifer Lopez revealed she didn't get paid for her role in Hustlers

“I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers,” JLo told GQ in her cover story. “I did it for free and produced it. Like Jenny from the Block—I do what I love.” The Medicine singer, who is gracing the cover of the Men’s Issue, also explained the power of only women making this film and bringing the story to life. “It became a movement. This is our movie, where we run s**t,” she said. “They know it’s all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We’ve been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned.”

Loading the player...

She continued: "I've always been motivated by 'I wanna be a great actress, a great singer, a great dancer. I wanna make movies, I wanna make music,'" she shared. "And the money came along with that.” The role is receiving major Oscar buzz for awards season, which will only be the start of JLo dominating 2020. The singer is also performing alongside fellow Latina Shakira in the Super Bowl halftime show in February.