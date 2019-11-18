Could we be on our way to a new song collaboration between Puerto Singer crooner Luis Fonsi and the newly-married Canadian heartthrob that is Justin Bieber? After their mega hit Despacito with Urbano legend and all-around favorite person, Daddy Yankee, fans have been wondering if there will be another chance for the two to collaborate on another song.

While on the red carpet for the 2019 Latin Grammys on Thursday, November 14, the No Me Doy por Vencido singer was asked about any future work with the Sorry singer by ET’s Denny Directo.

Luis was asked if Justin has reached out to him about working on some music for his rumored next album. The singer shared, “No, he hasn't. We talk here and there. He obviously played such an important role in the remix of 'Despacito.' So, I'm just happy that he trusted us crazy Puerto Ricans to do the song. We had a good roll there.”