Alex Rodriguez put his own twist on one of his lady’s classics! During a hilarious game of Teleprompter Tango with Jimmy Fallon, the former New York Yankee was hilariously tricked into reciting new lyrics to Jennifer Lopez’s Jenny from the Block. During the segment the duo commentated a baseball game. The trick, they didn’t know the phrases ahead of time.

Alex Rodriguez changed the words to Jenny from the Block

While reading one of his lines Alex was tricked into reciting the famous line, “Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got, I’m still Ally from the block.” After realizing what he just read, the 44-year-old couldn’t contain his laughter. Jennifer was still on the brain as Alex was shown a clip from an interview 20 years ago where he called his now-fiancée a dream date.