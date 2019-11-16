Two of the main traits of former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres' personality are her humanity and sensitivity. Just some days ago she celebrated being recognized as one of the Leading Women of Entertainment by the Latin Recording Academy, a honor recognizing her hard work in the industry and her commitment to the Latin community. The beauty queen has been bravely fighting skin cancer that was diagnosed at the beginning of the year, but she still has plenty of reasons to keep smiling. The Leading Women of Entertainment distinction is one of them, but also the love and support from her family. And it was precisely while talking about her loved ones when she burst into tears of emotion.

Loading the player...

Dayanara remembered some of her childhood memories in Puerto Rico. With moving words, she explained that while her family didn't have a lot of money, they had plenty of love to give.

©@dayanarapr Dayanara Torres shared emotional moments from her past with the media

“I come from a very small village in Puerto Rico. I lived in a very small house, the six of us, but we always had love, although we did not have any luxuries, we always had love," she said during a speech in Las Vegas.

Dayanara's upbringing reflects in the way she has raised her two children, Ryan and Cristian, the sons she shares with Marc Anthony. She absolutely adores her kids and in fact, they have been her best support in the battle against cancer. "Surrounded by the love of my family, my kids and my friends," said the former Miss Universe with a beautiful picture of them together while she received treatment at the hospital.