Raising four children at home is not a simple task and Ricky Martin knows it. The singer and his husband Jwan Yosef recently welcomed their son Renn, who not only arrived to bring joy to the family but also to completely change the routine of the happy parents. Although Renn is the youngest in the home and the one who requires the most attention and care, Ricky revealed that it is Lucia, his 10-month-old daughter, who is in charge of the home.

©@ricky_martin Last October 29, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef happily announced the birth of their son Renn

"I am the father of four children, three boys, and a girl who is the queen of the house and manipulates and controls us all," he revealed. "I am happy," he said smiling at the thought of them during a press conference prior to the Latin Grammys ceremony. The singer will be a host of the award show along with Paz Vega and Roselyn Sánchez, where he will present his latest single, Cántalo.

Renn is only weeks old, but he has already started giving important lessons to his parents. One of them is that despite being a very active person, Ricky admits he has noticed time does not pass in vain. “Renn is an awakening. I’ve realized it’s not the same to be a dad at 35 than at 47, it is important to be able to do two things at the same time,” he confessed, remembering that at 35 he became a dad to his twins, Valentino and Matteo.