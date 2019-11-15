Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage is successful because of work. The New England Patriot spoke to E! News about the tougher aspects of his relationship with the supermodel and how they move past it. “I think for everyone, marriages the ebbs and the flow, he shared. “I think the challenging part for us is we are very ambitious people and a lot of times I’m going one direction and she’s going the other and it’s just ships passing in the night.”

©@gisele Tom Brady said that communication is key to his relationship with Gisele Bündchen

Tom, 42, and Gisele, 39, have married since 2009, and have a lot on their plate. In the spirit on making things work, the athlete shared that it’s all about working together and having a healthy line of communication. “I’m going to football, and she’s got things she’s doing and oh by the way the kids. I think we just have to make sure that we take time for one another,” he said. “I think if you want it to get better you have to take time and communicate. I want to support her and her dreams she wants to support me in mine. It’s not like, because I’m a football player her life’s going to stop.”

Loading the player...

The Brazilian supermodel and the football star, who are parents-of-three have been vocal about their love. In August, Tom shared how their differences are one of the things that make their relationship work. “She’s like a kite flying in the sky, and I’m kind of tethering her. Sometimes I have to hold on hard. But she knows I’m always there for her,” the quarterback confessed.