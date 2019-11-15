Alex Rodriguez hilariously remixes one of Jennifer Lopez’s classics

Alex Rodriguez put his own twist on one of his lady’s classics! During a hilarious game of Teleprompter Tango with Jimmy Fallon, the former New York Yankee was hilariously tricked into reciting new lyrics to Jennifer Lopez’s Jenny from the Block. During the segment the duo commentated a baseball game. The trick, they didn’t know the phases ahead of time.

Alex Rodriguez changed the words to Jenny from the Block

Loading the player...

While reading one of his lines, Alex was tricked into reciting the famous line. “Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got, I’m still Ally from the block.” After realizing that he just read, the 44-year-old couldn’t contain his laughter. Jennifer was still on the brain as Alex was shown a clip from an interview 20 years ago where he called his now-fiancée a dream date.

MORE: J-Rod help students in a very special way

The pair got engaged in March

“That means that dreams actually do come true in America,” the businessman said. “It took 20 years.” Cut to now, the pair got engaged in March and are in wedding planning mode. When asked if his wedding planning is more elaborate than his rehearsed proposal, the former athlete shared that it’s all in the hands of his lady. “I would say it's stressful, but it's really not.”

MORE: Why Alex Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez agin

The World Series Champion continued saying, "You just let Jennifer plan everything and you just say, 'All right.'” As for the venue, the pair don’t have it picked out, however, Alex is open to the idea of holding his nuptials during the Super Bowl. “100 million people,” he quipped about the amount of guests that would be in attendance. “We’re trying to think a little smaller, maybe 100 people. I could save some money. The NFL and FOX can pay for it.”