Alex Rodriguez talks wedding planning with Jennifer Lopez

With 2020 hastily approaching, we are all anxiously waiting for the announcement of superstar couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s nuptials. As 2019 has progressed, we have been able to get small details here and there from the former New York Yankees shortstop on how the wedding planning is moving along (filling us with even more anticipation for the big day). While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Fox sports commentator shared how easy the wedding planning process has been for him thus far.

A-Rod and JLo got engaged after a two year courtship

Alex shared with host Jimmy Fallon, "I would say it's stressful, but it's really not.” The World Series Champion continued saying, "You just let Jennifer plan everything and you just say, 'All right.'"

In an interview earlier this year on Strahan, Sara and Keke, the ABC Shark Tank investor shared, “When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is...you do a lot of nodding. I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."

Recently, this Latinx dynamic duo launched their second sunglasses collection with Quay Australia just in time for the fall and winter season. Like their first collection, the stylish shades come in both ‘his and hers’ styles. In a statement, Jennifer shared “The first collection was super colorful, bold, and fun, and I think this one is a little more everyday, with festive gold touches and warm, classic colors. It definitely has a little more elegant holiday vibe to it.”