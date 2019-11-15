Camila Cabello releases new single ‘Living Proof’ and Shawn Mendes reacts

Camila Cabello is singing her love on her latest single. On Friday, November 15 the 22-year-old released her latest single from her upcoming album, Romance. “Living proof is one of my fave songs I wrote for the album,” she wrote next to the announcement. “There’s God in every move…and you’re the living proof. I hope you guys love it as much as I do.” In Living Proof, the songstress sings about a love that’s healed her.

Camila Cabello released her latest single Living Proof

“Like a choir singing ‘Hallelujah. When my body’s crashin’ right into you. When we align,” she sings. “Do you feel me? Can you feel me? ’Cause I can’t breathe.” In the song, the Havana singer also asks how her love got sent to save her. Fans reacted to the new release, but it was Camila’s biggest fan, and boyfriend, Shawn Mendes who had the sweetest reaction. The 21-year-old shared a snippet of the song via his stories, with the hands over the head, red heart, and sweating emojis.

Shawn Mendes reacted to Camila’s latest single with a series of emojis

Camila took to her social media to share her reaction with her fans. “Cannot contain my excitement I’m so ready for this next era. Can’t wait for you to hear the album!!!! Let us enter the world of Romance.” Living Proof comes after the former Fifth Harmony member shared the date for her sophomore album and announced North American tour.

“I can’t believe this is happening. Romance. December 6. I just wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had. I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album,” she wrote. “It was messy, and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget, it was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in, it was mine... and now it’s yours.”