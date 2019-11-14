Mon Laferte makes a bold political statement at Latin Grammy's red carpet

Mon Laferte by far made one of the boldest statements at the 2019 Latin Grammy’s. Unlike most of the female artists who were rocking sparkly glam get-ups, sexy thigh-high slits and alluring form-fitting numbers, the Chilean singer-songwriter appeared on the red carpet wearing an oversized all-black suit and platform lace-up shoes with a green bandana wrapped around her neck. Although her outfit was not the most awards-like, all eyes were on The El Beso singer during her red carpet stance, especially the moment she pulled down her blazer and exposed her chest to make a powerful political statement.

Written across her bare chest, the Latina singer had the following phrase: “En Chile torturan, violan y matan” which translates to “In Chile they torture, rape and kill.” The 36-year-old singer took what is usually a glam moment on the carpet at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to instead spread awareness for her native country where thousands of people have been protesting for the past month and many have even lost their lives.

According to Time, there have also been reports of police brutality with complaints of alleged sexual violence. Ahead of the red carpet, the musician won the award for Best Alternative Album for Norma and mentioned the current situation in her speech.

Back in April, the Mi Buen Amor singer made another fearless move as she made her Coachella debut and took to the mainstage for the festival’s 20th edition.

"I feel so happy. I was nervous before hitting the stage," she told ET after her stellar performance. "I would say it's a dream come true. Performing at these types of festivals seemed impossible and even more so when you sing Spanish songs. It's surreal."

There's no doubt Mon is unapologetically herself when it comes to standing up for her beliefs. During her performance Mon did a cover of Dua Lipa's song New Rules in both English and Spanish and confessed: "I never had the courage to perform one of her songs before, but a few days ago I thought why not do a cover. I would love to collaborate with her one day."