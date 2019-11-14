2019 Latin Grammy Awards: the complete winners list

The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards are finally here! Music's biggest night for Latinx artists brought out the industry's most talented musicians for show-stopping performances and much deserved awards. Hosted by Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega, the 20th annual show also featured tons of nominees!

Bad Bunny won the award for Best Urban Music Album

The classics like Marc Anthony, Alejandro Sanz and Luis Fonsi were up for the top awards, while fan favorites Camila Cabello, Anitta and J Balvin were also nominated on this prestigious night. Meanwhile, Colombian singer Juanes was awarded the Person of the Year award for his contribution to the industry over the last three decades. Keep scrolling to see the full list of winners at the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards!

Record of the Year:

Mi Persona Favorita — Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello

Song of The Year:

Calma — Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)

Best New Artist:

Nella

Best Contemporary Pop Album:

El Mal Querer — Rosalía

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Augustín — Fonseca

Best Pop Song:

Mi Persona Favorita — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

The 2019 Latin Grammys featured star-studded performances

Best Urban Fusion Performance:

Calma (Remix) — Pedro Capó & Farruko

Best Urban Music Album:

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

Best Urban Song:

Con Altura — J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & J Balvin Featuring El Guincho)

Best Rock Album:

Monte Sagrado — Draco Rosa

Best Pop/Rock Album:

Cargar La Suerte — Andrés Calamaro

Best Alternative Music Album:

Norma — Mon Laferte

Best Alternative Song:

Tócamela—David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Los Amigos Invisibles, Silverio Lozada & Servando Primera, songwriters (Los Amigos Invisibles)

Best Salsa Album:

Mas De Mi — Tony Succar

Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album:

Yo Me Llamo Cumbia—Puerto Candelaria & Juancho Valencia

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album:

Literal— Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Best Traditional Tropical Album:

Andrés Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo) — Andrés Cepeda

Best Tropical Song:

Kitipun—Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)

Best Singer-Songwriter Album:

Contra El Viento—Kany García

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:

Ahora — Christian Nodal

Best Banda Album:

A Través Del Vaso—Banda Los Sebastianes

Best Tejano Album:

Colores—Elida Reyna y Avante

Best Norteño Album:

Percepción—Intocable

Best Regional Song:

No Te Contaron Mal—Edgar Barrera, Gussy Lau & Christian Nodal, songwriters (Christian Nodal)

Best Intrumental Album:

Balance—Gustavo Casenave

Best Folk Album:

Tiempo Al Tiempo—Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Best Tango Album:

RevolucionarioQuinteto Astor Piazzolla