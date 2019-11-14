Cardi B's daughter shows off diamond studs after trip to piercing studio

Baby Kulture has reached yet another big milestone this year! On Thursday, November 14, the Bodak Yellow rapper took to her personal social media page to share photos of her one-year-old daughter with rapper Offset of the group Migos. In the images you can see Kulture showing off the diamonds stunners that she got after a small trip to get her ears pierced.

Kulture has the same sass that her famous mamá

In one of the images, shared with Cardi B's 54.3 million followers, you can see Kulture shining the biggest smile showcasing all of her little teeth. In the second image, Kulture is serving a look that only Queen Cardi could serve — we are loving it and want more, to be honest.

Recently, baby Kulture could be seen sporting a very high fashion bag which retails at $420! It was a Gucci fanny pack from the brand's Children’s GG Ranch Belt. The belted purse came in the iconic Gucci colors and patterns with some added pops of color.