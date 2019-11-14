Happy birthday, Prince Charles! To mark the Prince of Wales’ 71st birthday on Thursday, November 14, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a new photo of their son Archie Harrison. The image, taken after Archie’s christening in July, features Charles gazing at his youngest grandson, while Harry proudly held his baby boy. The message attached to the photo read: “Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa! 🎂.”

©Chris Allerton Meghan and Harry celebrate ‘grandpa’ Charles’ birthday with never-before-seen photo of Archie

Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Kate Middleton also paid tribute to Charles on his birthday. Kensington Palace released three photos, including one of Charles with Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge. The tender picture of the doting grandfather playing with Louis was taken last year when Charles’ family gathered for a photo session in honor of his 70th birthday. “🎂 Wishing a very happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!” William and Kate’s social media wrote alongside the post.

Last year, Prince William opened up about Charles’ relationship with his grandchildren. “Having more time with him at home would be lovely and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren,” the Duke of Cambridge said in the Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70 documentary. “Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible.”

©Chris Jackson Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated the Prince of Wales' birthday with a photo of Prince Louis

Aside from the Cambridges and Sussexes, Prince Andrew, as well as the royal family’s official social media account also wished the heir to the throne a happy birthday. Clarence House expressed Charles’ gratitude for the messages writing: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes today for The Prince of Wales! 🎉.”

While Charles is certainly feeling the love from his family, he isn’t celebrating his special day with them. The Princes of Wales is currently in Mumbai undertaking his tenth official visit to India, but that doesn't mean he wasn't treated to a birthday surprise. On Thursday, during a British Asian Trust event in Mumbai, the future King was presented with a birthday card and cake from school children. Earlier this week, the royal dad of two visited New Delhi and met with singer Katy Perry in Mumbai.