Although many of your favorite artists such as Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Alejandro Sanz, Juanes and more are slated to hit the stage at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 14, several Urbano musicians won’t be making an appearance at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. Among the Latin artists we won't be seeing tonight is Maluma and Anuel AA who did not receive a nomination, as well as their colleagues J Balvin and Daddy Yankee. Although the Colombian artist and the Urbano music pioneer were indeed nominated, they won’t be stepping foot at the Grammy's in solidarity with their colleagues.

©GettyImages Maluma first expressed his concerns about the Latin Grammy's back in September

Maluma first spoke his thoughts when the nominations were announced in September. The No Se Me Quita singer voiced his confusion and deep disappointment.

“A great disappointment to not have a single @latingrammys nomination, so much effort, the best album of my life, Madonna singing in Spanish, hits like HP, 11 PM, salsa produced by the greatest @sergiogeorge, and the heart and dedication I put into 11:11 doesn’t fit inside my chest,” he wrote on social media.

©GettyImages Last year J Balvin was nominated in eight categories, but only won in one

Recently, the Colombian singer opened up to ET resounding his thoughts and feelings, "To be honest, I don't feel like I'm a part of the Academy. Like, I don't know, they want me out," he said. “The whole genre, reggaeton music, we change lives. We're doing amazing things for the world, and I feel like they don't see it,” he added.