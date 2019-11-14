The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards are finally here! Music's biggest night for Latinx artists brought out the industry's most talented musicians for show-stopping performances and much deserved awards. Hosted by Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega, the 20th annual show also featured tons of nominees!

©GettyImages Bad Bunny won the award for Best Urban Music Album

The classics like Marc Anthony, Alejandro Sanz and Luis Fonsi were up for the top awards, while fan favorites Camila Cabello, Anitta and J Balvin were also nominated on this prestigious night. Meanwhile, Colombian singer Juanes was awarded the Person of the Year award for his contribution to the industry over the last three decades. Keep scrolling to see the full list of winners at the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards!

Album of the Year:

El Mal Querer—Rosalía

Record of the Year:

Mi Persona Favorita — Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello

Song of The Year:

Calma — Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)

Best New Artist:

Nella

Best Contemporary Pop Album:

El Mal Querer — Rosalía

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Augustín — Fonseca

Best Pop Song:

Mi Persona Favorita — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, escritores (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

©GettyImages The 2019 Latin Grammys featured star-studded performances

Best Urban Fusion Performance:

Calma (Remix) — Pedro Capó & Farruko

Best Urban Music Album:

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

Best Urban Song:

Con Altura — J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & J Balvin Featuring El Guincho)

Best Rock Album:

Monte Sagrado — Draco Rosa

Best Pop/Rock Album:

Cargar La Suerte — Andrés Calamaro

Best Rock Song:

Verdades Afiladas—Andrés Calamaro & German Wiedemer, songwriters (Andrés Calamaro)

Best Alternative Music Album:

Norma — Mon Laferte

Best Alternative Song:

Tócamela—David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Los Amigos Invisibles, Silverio Lozada & Servando Primera, songwriters (Los Amigos Invisibles)