The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards are finally here! Music's biggest night for Latinx artists brought out the industry's most talented musicians for show-stopping performances and much deserved awards. Hosted by Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega, the 20th annual show also featured tons of nominees!
The classics like Marc Anthony, Alejandro Sanz and Luis Fonsi were up for the top awards, while fan favorites Camila Cabello, Anitta and J Balvin were also nominated on this prestigious night. Meanwhile, Colombian singer Juanes was awarded the Person of the Year award for his contribution to the industry over the last three decades. Keep scrolling to see the full list of winners at the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards!
Album of the Year:
El Mal Querer—Rosalía
Record of the Year:
Mi Persona Favorita — Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello
Song of The Year:
Calma — Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)
Best New Artist:
Nella
Best Contemporary Pop Album:
El Mal Querer — Rosalía
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Augustín — Fonseca
Best Pop Song:
Mi Persona Favorita — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, escritores (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)
Best Urban Fusion Performance:
Calma (Remix) — Pedro Capó & Farruko
Best Urban Music Album:
X 100PRE — Bad Bunny
Best Urban Song:
Con Altura — J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & J Balvin Featuring El Guincho)
Best Rock Album:
Monte Sagrado — Draco Rosa
Best Pop/Rock Album:
Cargar La Suerte — Andrés Calamaro
Best Rock Song:
Verdades Afiladas—Andrés Calamaro & German Wiedemer, songwriters (Andrés Calamaro)
Best Alternative Music Album:
Norma — Mon Laferte
Best Alternative Song:
Tócamela—David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Los Amigos Invisibles, Silverio Lozada & Servando Primera, songwriters (Los Amigos Invisibles)
Best Salsa Album:
Mas De Mi — Tony Succar
Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album:
Yo Me Llamo Cumbia—Puerto Candelaria & Juancho Valencia
Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album:
Literal— Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
Best Traditional Tropical Album:
Andrés Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo) — Andrés Cepeda
Best Tropical Song:
Kitipun—Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)
Best Singer-Songwriter Album:
Contra El Viento—Kany García
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:
Ahora — Christian Nodal
Best Banda Album:
A Través Del Vaso—Banda Los Sebastianes
Best Tejano Album:
Colores—Elida Reyna y Avante
Best Norteño Album:
Percepción—Intocable
Best Regional Song:
No Te Contaron Mal—Edgar Barrera, Gussy Lau & Christian Nodal, songwriters (Christian Nodal)
Best Intrumental Album:
Balance—Gustavo Casenave
Best Folk Album:
Tiempo Al Tiempo—Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Best Tango Album:
Revolucionario—Quinteto Astor Piazzolla
Best Latin/Jazz Album:
Jazz Batá 2—Chucho Valdés
Best Christian Album (Spanish Language):
Todo Pasa—Juan Delgado
Best Portuguese Language Christian Album:
Guarda Meu Coração—Delino Marçal
Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album:
O Tempo É Agora—Anavitoria
Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album:
O Futuro Não Demora—BaianaSystem
Best Samba/Pagode Album:
Mart’nália Canta Vinicius De Moraes—Mart’nália
Best MPB (Musica Por Brasiliera) Album:
Ok Ok Ok—Gilberto Gil
Best Sertaneja Music Album:
Em Todos Os Cantos—Marilia Mendonça
Best Portuguese Language Roots Album:
Hermeto Pascoal E Sua Visão Original Do Forró—Hermeto Pascoal
Best Portuguese Language Song:
Desconstrução—Tiago Iorc, escritor (Tiago Iorc)
Best Latin Children's Album:
Buenos Diaz—The Lucky Band
Best Classical Album:
Regreso—Samuel Torres & La Nueva Filarmonía; Ricardo Jaramillo, conductor; Danilo Álvarez, Ricardo Jaramillo & Samuel Torres, producers
Best Arrangement:
Sirena—Rodner Padilla, arreglista (Luis Enrique + C4 Trio)
Best Recording Package:
El Mal Querer—Man Mourentan & Tamara Pérez, art directors (Rosalía)
Best Engineered Album:
El Mal Querer—El Guincho & Brian Hernández, engineers; Jaycen Joshua, mixer; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Rosalía)
Producer of the Year:
Tony Succar
Best Short Form Music Video:
Banana Papaya—Kany García & Residente
Best Long Form Music Video:
Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy—Alejandro Sanz