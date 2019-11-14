Latin Grammys winners

The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards are finally here! Music's biggest night for Latinx artists brought out the industry's most talented musicians for show-stopping performances and much deserved awards. Hosted by Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega, the 20th annual show also featured tons of nominees!

Bad Bunny won the award for Best Urban Music Album

The classics like Marc Anthony, Alejandro Sanz and Luis Fonsi were up for the top awards, while fan favorites Camila Cabello, Anitta and J Balvin were also nominated on this prestigious night. Meanwhile, Colombian singer Juanes was awarded the Person of the Year award for his contribution to the industry over the last three decades. Keep scrolling to see the full list of winners at the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards!

Album of the Year:

El Mal Querer—Rosalía

 

Record of the Year:

Mi Persona Favorita — Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello

 

Song of The Year:

Calma — Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)

 

Best New Artist:

Nella

 

Best Contemporary Pop Album:

El Mal Querer — Rosalía

 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Augustín — Fonseca

 

Best Pop Song:

Mi Persona Favorita — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, escritores (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)


The 2019 Latin Grammys featured star-studded performances

Best Urban Fusion Performance:

Calma (Remix) — Pedro Capó & Farruko

 

Best Urban Music Album:

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

 

Best Urban Song:

Con Altura — J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & J Balvin Featuring El Guincho)

 

Best Rock Album:

Monte Sagrado — Draco Rosa

 

Best Pop/Rock Album:

Cargar La Suerte — Andrés Calamaro

 

Best Rock Song:

Verdades Afiladas—Andrés Calamaro & German Wiedemer, songwriters (Andrés Calamaro)

 

Best Alternative Music Album:

Norma — Mon Laferte

 

Best Alternative Song:

Tócamela—David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Los Amigos Invisibles, Silverio Lozada & Servando Primera, songwriters (Los Amigos Invisibles)

 

Best Salsa Album:

Mas De Mi — Tony Succar

 

Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album:

Yo Me Llamo Cumbia—Puerto Candelaria & Juancho Valencia

 

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album:

Literal— Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

 

Best Traditional Tropical Album:

Andrés Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo) — Andrés Cepeda

 

Best Tropical Song:

Kitipun—Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)

 

Best Singer-Songwriter Album:

Contra El Viento—Kany García

 

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:

Ahora — Christian Nodal

 

Best Banda Album:

A Través Del Vaso—Banda Los Sebastianes

Rosalí won Album of the Year

Best Tejano Album:

Colores—Elida Reyna y Avante

 

Best Norteño Album:

Percepción—Intocable

 

Best Regional Song:

No Te Contaron Mal—Edgar Barrera, Gussy Lau & Christian Nodal, songwriters (Christian Nodal)

 

Best Intrumental Album:

Balance—Gustavo Casenave

 

Best Folk Album:

Tiempo Al Tiempo—Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

 

Best Tango Album:

Revolucionario—Quinteto Astor Piazzolla

 

Best Latin/Jazz Album:

Jazz Batá 2—Chucho Valdés

 

Best Christian Album (Spanish Language):

Todo Pasa—Juan Delgado

 

Best Portuguese Language Christian Album:

Guarda Meu Coração—Delino Marçal

 

Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album:

O Tempo É Agora—Anavitoria

 

Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album:

O Futuro Não Demora—BaianaSystem

 

Best Samba/Pagode Album:

Mart’nália Canta Vinicius De Moraes—Mart’nália

 

Best MPB (Musica Por Brasiliera) Album:

Ok Ok Ok—Gilberto Gil

 

Best Sertaneja Music Album:

Em Todos Os Cantos—Marilia Mendonça

 

Best Portuguese Language Roots Album:

Hermeto Pascoal E Sua Visão Original Do Forró—Hermeto Pascoal

 

Best Portuguese Language Song:

Desconstrução—Tiago Iorc, escritor (Tiago Iorc)

 

Best Latin Children's Album:

Buenos Diaz—The Lucky Band

 

Best Classical Album:

Regreso—Samuel Torres & La Nueva Filarmonía; Ricardo Jaramillo, conductor; Danilo Álvarez, Ricardo Jaramillo & Samuel Torres, producers

 

Best Arrangement:

Sirena—Rodner Padilla, arreglista (Luis Enrique + C4 Trio)

 

Best Recording Package:

El Mal Querer—Man Mourentan & Tamara Pérez, art directors (Rosalía)

 

Best Engineered Album:

El Mal Querer—El Guincho & Brian Hernández, engineers; Jaycen Joshua, mixer; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Rosalía)

 

Producer of the Year:

Tony Succar

 

Best Short Form Music Video:

Banana Papaya—Kany García & Residente

 

Best Long Form Music Video:

Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy—Alejandro Sanz

