2020 might start off with a big bang for Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin — a super-sized bang, if you will. During an interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier about his upcoming role as co-host of the 20th annual Latin GRAMMYs, Kevin asked the Livin' la Vida Loca singer about the next big Latinx musical event: the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show.

Ricky coyly responded “Maybe... I'll be there. I don't know, we'll see what happens.” Next year’s Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Show will feature none other than the iconic Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (pardon us while we have major fangirl moment), so to have Ricky jump on stage and pull out some moves would make the night that much more special for the millions within the Latinx community tuning in.

©@ricky_martin Ricky Martin will be performing his new song Cántalo along with Bad Bunny and Residente at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards

The La Copa de la Vida singer also added, “But it's really nice when you can, you know, mix such a powerful event with sports, it's a very beautiful... and cultural event as well.”

He continued, “And now the fact that they're opening the doors to Latin sounds to be part of the celebration, it's something that I'm having a really, really good time with.”