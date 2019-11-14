Raising four children at home is not a simple task and Ricky Martin knows it. The singer and his husband Jwan Yosef recently welcomed their son Renn, who not only arrived to bring joy to the family but also to completely change the routine of the happy parents. Although Renn is the youngest in the home and the one who requires the most attention and care, Ricky revealed that it is Lucia, his 10-month-old daughter, who is in charge of the home.

Last October 29, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef happily announced the birth of their son Renn

"I am the father of four children, three boys, and a girl who is the queen of the house and manipulates and controls us all," he revealed. "I am happy," he said smiling at the thought of them during a press conference prior to the Latin Grammys ceremony. The singer will be a host of the award show along with Paz Vega and Roselyn Sánchez, where he will present his latest single, Cántalo.



Renn is only weeks old, but he has already started giving important lessons to his parents. One of them is that despite being a very active person, Ricky admits he has noticed time does not pass in vain. “Renn is an awakening. I’ve realized it’s not the same to be a dad at 35 than at 47, it is important to be able to do two things at the same time,” he confessed, remembering that at 35 he became a dad to his twins, Valentino and Matteo.

Ricky Martin has a dynamic household full of energy with his husband and four children

It’s the youngsters of the home who make the singer analyze in detail what projects to take on. Now that he is in Las Vegas for the Latin Grammy ceremony, Ricky revealed that he misses his family very much. "We talk ten times a day," he said in regards to keeping in touch with them.

As for family dynamics, Ricky himself is still surprised at how his life has changed in less than a year. "It is very interesting how I went from two to four. I am the luckiest man in the world," he said. Little Lucia was born on December 24, the same day of his birthday.