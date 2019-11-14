This is why you won't see some of your favorite stars at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards

Although many of your favorite artists such as Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Alejandro Sanz, Juanes and more are slated to hit the stage at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 14, several Urbano musicians won’t be making an appearance at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. Among the Latin artists we won't be seeing tonight is Maluma and Anuel AA who did not receive a nomination, as well as their colleagues J Balvin and Daddy Yankee. Although the Colombian artist and the Urbano music pioneer were indeed nominated, they won’t be stepping foot at the Grammy's in solidarity with their colleagues.

Maluma first expressed his concerns about the Latin Grammy's back in September

Maluma first spoke his thoughts when the nominations were announced in September. The No Se Me Quita singer voiced his confusion and deep disappointment.

“A great disappointment to not have a single @latingrammys nomination, so much effort, the best album of my life, Madonna singing in Spanish, hits like HP, 11 PM, salsa produced by the greatest @sergiogeorge, and the heart and dedication I put into 11:11 doesn’t fit inside my chest,” he wrote on social media.

Last year J Balvin was nominated in eight categories, but only won in one

Recently, the Colombian singer opened up to ET resounding his thoughts and feelings, "To be honest, I don't feel like I'm a part of the Academy. Like, I don't know, they want me out," he said. “The whole genre, reggaeton music, we change lives. We're doing amazing things for the world, and I feel like they don't see it,” he added.

The legendary Daddy Yankee also took a stand for the academy’s lack of nominations in the reggaeton category. “Apart from being nominated, I do not agree with the way that the genre and many of my colleagues were treated, “ he said. “[We must] remember something very important, their platform was what created this movement. This goes beyond an award. This is about culture, credibility, relevance and RESPECT. #sinreggaetonnohaylatingrammy.”

Ozuna was also a winner at the 19th annual Grammy Awards

With Ricky Martin hosting tonight's Latin Grammy's and a favorable set of performers set to hit the stage, the awards ceremony is expected to be a night filled with some of the best Latin music and entertainment. However, we can't help to think if and how some of tonight's atendees will address the situation.