This year’s Latin Grammys is guaranteed to be a celebration! On Thursday, November 14, the Recording Academy and the biggest names in music will make their way to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for the 20th anniversary of the iconic celebration. Alejandro Sanz and Rosalía are in the lead for the most nominations and will face off against Juan Luis Guerra, Fonseca, Bad Bunny, Ozuna and more for some of the biggest categories of the night. Ahead of the show, which airs on Univision at 8pm, here is a rundown of all of the things to be on the lookout for.

©GettyImages Ricky Martin and Roselyn Sanchez will be joined by Paz Vega as hosts of the event

Hosts: Ricky Martin (who performed for the inaugural award show 2000, will take the lead at the master MC for the ceremony. Joining him as co-host are Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega.

A special kick-off: This year’s show will open with some of the biggest names in Latin music as they pay tribute to the genre. A surprise group of 20 musicians will take the stage for the first time and perform a medley of hits across various genres of Latin music celebrating 20 years of excellence.

Performers: It wouldn’t be the Grammys without performers. The diversity of Latin music will be on full display. Alejandro Sanz, Alessia Cara, Rosalía, Luis Fonsi, Anitta, Pedro Capo, Julio Reyes Copello, Reik, Bad Bunny, Sebastian Yatra, Natalia Jiménez, Draco Rosa, Sech, Alicia Keys, Miguel, Farruko, Residente, Caibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Prince Royce and Ozuna are all slated to hit the stage. With some of the artist being responsible for some of the biggest duets of the year, there’s no telling what kind of surprises are in store.