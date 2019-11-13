Cardi B's daughter Kulture scolds mom for stealing her pacifier in hilarious video

Cardi B’s adorable daughter Kulture is only one-year-old, but she’s already laying down the law in the house. The 27-year-old rapper took to her social media to document a sweet interaction she had with baby Kulture who feels a certain type of way when her pacifier is taken away from her mouth.

In the video, the mother/daughter duo are lying awake in bed when Cardi takes Kulture’s pacifier away for a second. The baby immediately cries out and calls out “mommy!” to which Cardi responds with a laugh. “Sorry, I got you mad,” she says while keeping the camera on her daughter. According to the time stamp, the two were awake at 4:38 in the morning.

The little girl wears a white one-piece pajama and you can clearly see her newly-pierced ears as the tiny diamond studs shine in the dark room. The rapper previously shared that she was getting her daughter’s ears pierced in a social media story. “My baby soo happy she finna be sad cause her ear ears boutta get re pierced sad,” she wrote. However, Kulture didn’t seem to shaken up. In a follow-up video post, Cardi showed Kulture enjoying a nap. “How you sleep when life is good,” she captioned the clip.

©@iamcardib Cardi B's daughter scolded her in hilarious video

Recently, Cardi has been sharing more and more posts of her daughter showing off her little girl’s growing style. Her latest look was a full Gucci outfit that included a $420 fanny pack. Not only does Cardi care about Kulture’s styles, she’s also thinking about her future. “I’m thinking about how my money’s going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college," she previously told W Magazine. "I’m thinking about investments. I’m thinking about five years from now."