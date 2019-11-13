Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had a very special and PDA-filled date night in Los Angeles. On Monday, November 11, the pair sat courtside at the Staples Center for the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors game. Camila, 22, and Shawn, 21, were a casual duo. The Shameless singer wore a black and white cropped ensemble. Shawn opted for dark jeans, a t-shirt and a suede jacket. Throughout the duration of the game the Señorita collaborators only had eyes for each other as they kissed and cuddled.

©GettyImages Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had a PDA-filled date night

At one point, the pair were flashed on the big screen, instead of going in for a kiss, Camila through up a hand signal – making her beau laugh. It wasn’t all about them. The pair also took some time to pose for pictures with fans before taking their seats. Shawmila’s outing comes after over a month of them being separated. The pair reunited over the weekend at friend Julia Michael’s 90s-themed birthday party.

Prior to the Los Angeles outing, the pair spent time apart as the In My Blood crooner completed the New Zealand and Australian leg of his world tour and Camila traveled and promoted her new music. The distance didn’t stop the pair from talking about each other and revealing special details of their relationship. In October, Shawn confirmed that the pair have been officially a couple since July 4. Shortly after, Camila revealed that they had their first date and kiss in San Francisco. In a revealing interview, the Havana singer shared what it was like taking her friendship with Shawn to the next level.