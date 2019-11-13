The 2019 Latin Grammys are Thursday, November 14, and no one is possibly more excited than the Livin' la Vida Loca singer Ricky Martin. The singer has been diligently preparing for his debut performance of his latest song Cántalo with his Puerto Rican counterparts reggaetonero Bad Bunny and Residente (formerly of Calle 13).

The three performers have been away at work brainstorming and coming up with the final elements for their song of which they will be showing the fruits of their labor on the Latin Grammys stage. The No Importa La Distancia singer took to social media to share a video of the rehearsals that have been going on in prep for the big night.

Ricky shared his extreme excitement with a black-and-white behind-the-scenes video with all his followers. “Dying to show everyone what we have prepared! #Cántalo #Residente #BadBunny #LatinGrammy,” said the La Copa de la Vida singer and father of four. His fans flooded the comments section with shared enthusiasm. One commenter saying “I need to see this show!!!,” and another saying “My hips are swiveling!”