With the recent revelation of her mother’s battle with breast cancer, Isabela Moner has paid tribute to her mamá with a new tattoo. The Dora and the Lost City of Gold star took to social media to share a carousel of photos with the first being a glimpse of her latest ink on the side of her wrist, a set of roman numerals. Although it’s unclear what they stand for, the 18-year-old actress captioned, “Got a lil tattoo for mum,” making it clear it’s in her honor.

©@isabelamoner Isabela took to social media to share her new tattoo honoring her mom

The following pictures show a happy Isabela with her mom after likely having had her face smashed into her cake on her 18th birthday, which happened on July 10. Earlier this month, the rising star, who appears on the cover of the October issue of HOLA! USA posted an emotional post where her mother is seen lying on a hospital bed.

“Today my mom kicked ass!!! Now I don’t usually post about private matters, but I’ve never been happier and I’d like to share,” she began. “The day I found out my mom had breast cancer, everything else seemed insignificant. This tested me more than anything I’ve ever experienced in my life. It could’ve brought me down, I could’ve become a bitter person... but I have never felt more faithful,” she continued.



©@isabelamoner Isabela celebrated her 18th birthday alongside her mom Katherine

In her interview with HOLA! USA, the Peruvian-American singer expressed how her mother, Katherine, is the one who showed her the importance of her culture and heritage. "I have to thank my mom because she's the one who made me value my roots and where I come from,” she explained. “I grew up in Ohio, and in school they made fun of my accent. I wanted to stop speaking Spanish, so my mom sent me to Peru to go to school for a semester, and that's where I learned to value my roots."

