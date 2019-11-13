John Travolta shares rare family photo with both of his lookalike kids

John Travolta and his kids had a wild time Down Under! The Pulp Fiction star, along with his son Ben and daughter Ella, visited the Featherdale Wildlife Park in Doonside, Australia. The Grease actor documented the family outing on his social media account, sharing a rare photo of himself with his lookalike children and a koala from the Australian zoo. “At the @featherdalewildlifepark with the kids,” John captioned the picture.

During the visit, the Saturday Night Fever star showed off his famous vocal skills and dance moves. John posted a video of himself singing Australian singer Rolf Harris’ tune Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport appropriately next to a kangaroo. In another video, the 65 year old danced next to a baby gator.

While her father danced and sung his way around the zoo, Ella got to hold a baby kangaroo. Aside from the same family photo that John shared, the 19 year old posted an adorable picture of herself cradling a kangaroo in a blanket. “Thank you @featherdalewildlifepark ! We had a wonderful time hanging out with your sweet koalas and adorable baby kangaroo!! ❤️🐨,” she wrote alongside the post.

John shares eight-year-old son Ben and Ella with wife Kelly Preston. The couple’s oldest son Jett passed away in 2009 following a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas. In 2016, John admitted that his youngest child, Ben, who was born nearly two years later, helped the family moved forward from their tragic loss. He told Good Morning America, "Certainly having little Ben has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to re-bond after a tremendous loss."

Earlier this year, John opened up to People magazine about his kids. The proud dad described his daughter as “gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous.” “She is her own person,” he said. “I don’t know how she came to be, and I don’t take any credit other than just adoring her.” Meanwhile, the Gotti actor revealed that his mini-me Ben is “into gymnastics, tennis, fishing and the computer world, like all the kids.”