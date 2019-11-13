Maluma speaks out on Latin Grammys snub: ‘I don’t feel like I’m part of the Academy'

Maluma is sharing his thoughts about not being nominated at this year’s Latin Grammys. Like many Urbano artists, the 25-year-old was snubbed by the Academy when the nominations were announced in September and initially voiced out his concern and confusion. Now, he’s opening up about the matter and why it’s so important for all the reggaeton artists to speak out on the matter.

Maluma opened up about his Latin Grammys snub

"To be honest, I don't feel like I'm a part of the Academy. Like, I don't know, they want me out," the Colombian singer told ET, adding that he and his fellow Latinx artists are changing the music scene and deserve recognition. “The whole genre, reggaeton music, we change lives. We're doing amazing things for the world, and I feel like they don't see it.” Beside Maluma, there were other major artists that were left out of the show’s main nominations, including J Balvin and Daddy Yankee.

He continued: ”It's kind of sad because we all appreciate and we all respect the Academy. When we see the nominations, it's like, 'What did I do wrong?' Like, [it's] so random and so weird and not being a part of it, you feel like you're not part of the Latin Academy." Maluma, who previously won his first Latin Grammy in 2018 for his album F.A.M.E, released his latest album 11:11 in May 2019 and received acclaim for the work he did on it, including a collaboration with Madonna.

The Colombian singer, who previously won a Latin Grammy, got zero nominations for his latest album 11:11

Although he’s skipping out on the show this year, he still has love for the Academy. "I love them, I respect them, but I feel kind of sad that we're not there, because we're giving a good message to the world, and I'll say it again, changing lives," he explained. "We're inspiring, and it's incredible they don't see it. Like, what else do we need to do for them to see what we're doing?”

The Latin Grammys will take place on November 14 in Las Vegas.