Demi Lovato introduces new boyfriend Austin Wilson with shirtless kiss photo

Demi Lovato is officially off the market! The Confident singer debuted her new relationship with Austin Wilson on social media. The couple posed for a black and white mirror selfie. Austin was pictured shirtless, kissing the former Disney Channel star. Alongside the snapshot, Demi simply wrote: “My [heart]…”

Austin also took their love public by posting a mirror selfie with Demi on his respective account, however this time, he kept his shirt on. “My Love,” the Los Angeles-based model captioned the photo.

Although it’s not clear how long Demi and Austin have been an item, the couple shared a mutual friend, model Thomas Trussell III, who died in October. At the time, Demi and Austin both paid tribute to their late friend. Prior to Austin, the 27-year-old pop star was linked to Bachelorette star Mike Johnson, though their fling “fizzled out” in October, according to E! News.

Earlier this month, Demi spoke out in her first major interview since her July 2018 overdose about learning to love herself. “I wouldn’t change the direction of my life for anything,” she said at the Teen Vogue Summit. “I would never regret anything. I love the person that I am today.”

When she looks in the mirror these days, the Sorry Not Sorry performer admitted that she sees someone who has “overcome a lot.” “I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” Demi said. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way.”