Marc Anthony's ex-wife Dayanara Torres thrilled for her return to TV

As she bravely fights cancer, Puerto Rican former beauty queen Dayanara Torres has some good news to lift her spirits, and we want to celebrate it with her. For the last few months, she has undergone several medical procedures to combat the skin cancer that was detected at the beginning of 2019. And she has always faced these difficult moments with optimism and supported by her family, especially her children, Ryan and Cristian Muñiz Torres, the two sons she shares with Marc Anthony. Now, Dayanara has a new reason to smile, and of course, we want to tell you all about it.

Dayanara Torres will be one of the hosts at the Latin Grammy 2019

Dayanara will be one of the hosts at the Latin Grammy 2019 that will be celebrated in Las Vegas on November 14. The former Miss Universe will share the stage with other big names in the entertainment industry such as official MCs Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega, and performers such as Luis Fonsi, Rosalía and Juanes, among many others!

The Puerto Rican model shared the news with all her followers, who will be able to see their favorite star live on Univision at 8 pm, (eastern time)

Not only that. Marc Anthony's ex-wife has also been honored by the Latin Recording Academy as one of the Leading Ladies of Entertainment this year. The event recognizes and highlights the work of incredible women such as Dayanara, but it also helps to raise funds for the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation.

Dayanara is one of the 2019 Leading Ladies of Entertainment honoree

“Happy and honored, thank you Latin Grammy for this beautiful tribute," the Mira Quién Baila winner wrote on her social media with the announcement.

Although the 45-year-old has been away from the spotlight recently due to her illness, she has been very active on her social platforms, regularly updating fans and followers, who surely can't wait to see her idol back on the screen. Not long to go till the big day. Congratulations, Dayanara!