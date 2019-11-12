While Tristan Thompson continues to send well wishes to ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian every chance he gets (RE: Khloé’s birthday and E! People’s Choice Awards Reality TV Star of the Year post), her ex-husband Lamar Odom seems to have moved on.

Koko and Lamar had a whirlwind romance from 2009-2016 and eventually called it quits after Lamar struggled with substance abuse and infidelity. Years later, Lamar is making headlines for his engagement with girlfriend, Sabrina Parr! The special occasion took place at Prime 112 restaurant in Miami, Fl, where the couple seemed to have had dinner and enjoyed a delicious platter of sweets. Watch the cute engagement video below!

Sabrina is a wellness and life coach, so we are sure that throughout their three (official) months together she has continuously helped bfocus on his health and take care of his well-being.

In a recent interview, Lamar said they are learning from each other everyday and that they both have several life experiences that have shaped them become who they are today. The former basketball player went ahead and even called his wife-to-be the “real star and [he is] just another wingman on a good team, like [he] was with the Lakers.”