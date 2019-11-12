J Balvin has had enough. On Sunday, October 6, the Urbano rapper took to his social media page and decided to speak up about a growing trend that he has noticed is becoming all too common offline. The Que Pretendes performer decided to address in a video, which he shared with his followers, how he is noticing too many fake couples that are only together for their joint power on social media. In the caption of the video, he calls out for some (not all) of the couples to be more real on social media and to demonstrate their human side.

Loading the player...

“I am human and speak based on my reality, which is why I have no issue speaking up about what I am seeing on [social media] in terms of the ideal couples and their falsehood,” shared the La Canción performer. In the video, he shares some thoughts as well saying that he has seen his fair share of “bad behavior” offline but then in the captions those same couples are professing their love for one another.