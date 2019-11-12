Mariah Carey is many things: she is a superstar diva, a mother, a friend and an icon who has always fought for what she felt she needed to feel fulfilled in her career. In an interview with Variety, the Dreamlover singer says that for a fair amount of men always making the decisions in her career — down to the very core elements of her songs, which affected her music. Mariah revealed some details (being coy enough to leave the big bits for her upcoming book) of when she finally decided to tap into her bi-racial heritage to really create the music that made her truly happy.

©Getty Images Mariah has had 18 of her singles reach chart on the Billboard 100

The In The Mix singer (the team song for ABC’s Mixed-ish) shared “When I was growing up, for me, it was very much: “You’re one or the other. Which are you?” And it’s very wrong to do that to a kid. And that message is a message that many racist people start feeding their children when they’re babies, so the hate gets handed down. And it’s a real thing.” Mariah continued, And in my situation, I’ve always felt so alienated. Even in “Vision of Love,” it says ‘suffered from alienation.’ That’s my first song I ever put out. That means I felt like an outsider. I felt like people didn’t get it and it was hard.”