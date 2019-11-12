It’s not even Thursday and Selena Gomez is winning with the throwback! On Wednesday, October 16, the Hands to Myself singer took to her social media to share the sweet photo. The picture is of the actress from her younger days. In the aww-worthy snap, which is straight from her elementary school files, Selena shows off her toothy grin in a cute denim outfit. Adding mystery to the photo, she wrote: “We always go into it blindly.”

©@selenagomez Selena Gomez shared this sweet throwback picture with her fans

Fans were quick to speculate the meaning behind the post. While many flooded her comments with heart emojis and “OMG,” others want to know what is coming next. The picture follows a not so cryptic post from October 7. In the photo, the 13 Reasons Why producer kept it real with a makeup free selfie. “Me, all the time.”

In only an hour, the photo got over 2 million views. While she is no longer the most-followed person on the social media site, the Wolves singer is still royalty. It’s no telling what Selena has up her sleeve. Earlier this year, the Disney Channel alum hinted at new music. In June, the 27-year-old shared that she has new music completed.

©@selenagomez The star’s caption hinted at song lyrics

“I’m just relieved," the Good for You singer told Jimmy Fallon. "It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album. And it’s because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally — that how was I going to capture that and how was I going to actually feel good about what I was saying. I just kept going, and I am relieved