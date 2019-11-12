Shawn Mendes is Camila Cabello’s biggest fan from thousands of miles away. The 21-year-old (and perfect boyfriend) celebrated his leading lady’s latest accomplishment with fans over the weekend. During a Q&A, after a fan asked the Fallin’ All In You singer what he thought about Camila’s new songs, Shawn got excited as he talked about his girl. “I love them so much,” he told the crowd. “Shameless is incredible to me. They’re all so great. She just did SNL and it was insane, did you see it?” Adding: “She’s incredible. I think she’s amazing.”

©Getty Images Shawn Mendes gushed over Camila Cabello’s Saturday Night Live performances

Does it get any cuter? Camila, 22, took the stage on Saturday, October 12, on Saturday Night Live. The songstress performed Cry for Me and Easy. Ahead of her big moment, her beau showed her some love via social media. In a post, Camila shared how excited she was for the moment. “I’m on SNL tonight I’m 10000% peeing my pants at least two drops TUNE IN TO SEE #CamilaOnSNL,” she wrote. In the comments, the Canadian heartthrob wrote “wow,” next to a red heart emoji and the proud weeping emoji.

Loading the player...

Shawn’s support comes days after Camila released Easy – which is the third single from her upcoming album Romance. The Never Be the Same singer celebrated the release of the single with a personal note about the song.