There’s so much new music and we are here to give you a round up. On Friday, October 11, some of the biggest names in Latin music, pop and royals, released tunes. Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez shocked fans with new singles. Following in their footsteps were CNCO, who just released their new EP. Sofia Reyes and Jhay Cortez collaborated, while Harry Styles made an official comeback after two years. Here is a rundown of some of the best new music that will help you dance your way into the weekend.

Becky G – Mala Santa

She’s neither good nor bad! Becky’s lead single from her upcoming LP with the same name, shows two sides of the Mexican songstress. For the last year, she has offered support to some of the biggest names in Latin music. Now, it’s the 22-year-old’s turn to step out (or dance) on her own. In the video to the urbano bop, Becky dances alone in a room and goes from black to white. We can’t wait to see what these sides have to offer.

Sofia Reyes x Jhay Cortez – A Tu Manera

The collaboration you didn’t know you needed – until you got it. The Mexican songstress teams up with the Puerto Rican singer for a sensual reggaeton jam. As if the song isn’t hot enough, the visuals are even hotter. The pair dance around a lavish house, until finally making it into each other’s arms.

Harry Styles – Lights Up

After two years, the former One Direction band member is back with the lead single to his sophomore solo album. Light’s Up is a little R&B, Rock-esque and easy on the eyes and ears. The song and the video doesn’t disappoint. In the visuals, the 25-year-old is shirtless and surrounded by people as he sings and wears minimal Gucci. Was Lights Up worth the wait? Yes.

CNCO x Manuel Turizo – Pegao

Fresh off the release of their EP Que Quienes Somos, CNCO released another single from the much-anticipated record. Pegao sees, Joel, Richard, Christopher, Erick and Zabdiel, joining forces with the Colombian singer for a song that’s perfect for the warm days and cool nights of fall.