Sofia Carson is here for all girls getting an education – and so are we! The Descendants star wrote an empowering op-ed on International Day of the Girl about her support of the Keeping Girls in School (KGIS) Act. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there is no stronger force in this world than an empowered and educated woman,” she wrote for Teen Vogue.

©@sofiacarson Sofia Carson speaks about the importance of education for girls

“I know this to be true and I think many of you do as well. We need our politicians to acknowledge this – and we need them to act.” Sofia shared that over 130 million girls around the world, between the ages of 6-17, are out of school due to child marriage, violence or poverty. Sofia and UNICEF are supporting the bill that will address the barriers that girls face when it comes to accessing education. The legislation would “spur innovation and partnerships to ensure all girls have access to quality education.”

The Pretty Little Liars: Perfectionist star shared that it was her personal experience with education that made her get involved. “For me, it was the moment I learned the true, incomparable power of education,” she wrote. “When I learned that for many girls, in every corner of the world, an education is an unattainable “privilege,” rather than inalienable right.”