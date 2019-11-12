Jennifer Lopez didn’t just drop a new surprise single – she did it with one of her best pieces of artwork to date. On Friday, October 11, the Puerto Rican superstar returned with her surprise bop Baila Conmigo (Dance with Me). “Dale que dale mas duro que la música rompe los muros que solo bailando me curo Baila Conmigo (Give it harder than music breaks the walls that only dancing I heal Dance with Me),” the 50-year-old wrote on social media.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez dropped her surprise single Baila Conmigon

It’s not just the music that has fans talking. JLo is smokin’ hot in the picture that accompanies the song. The If You Had My Love songstress looks better than ever as she poses in front of black background wearing a barely there strappy dress. As she puts her stunning figure on display – it’s proof that all her hard work and dedication in the gym has paid off.

Loading the player...

Baila Conmigo is the latest single from the triple-threat since the release of Medicine in April. The song sees the On the Floor singer returning to her dance-inspired era. This time, she sings about moving with her love in Spanish. Fans will have to wait a little longer for the actual music video. The release comes a little over a week after she shared the news that she will co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira in February 2020.