Eva Longoria’s one-year-old son Santiago Baston already has the philanthropy bug. As the founder of an organization geared towards creating a better world for young Latinas – the new mommy is already showing her son the way. “You don’t tell your children to be philanthropic or charitable, you show them,” the Eva Longoria Foundation founder told Entertainment Tonight. “I think [Santiago’s] going to learn by example and he’s going to learn by the people he’s surrounded with, whether it’s family or my colleagues.”

©Getty Images Eva Longoria says Santiago is already learning about philanthropy

The 44-year-old’s latest initiative with A Place Called Home offers a mentorship program for the next generation of Latinxers. A cause she modeled after the example she is setting for her baby boy. “He’ll see the difference we’re making in the world and I think he’s going to emulate it, she continued. “Kids emulate what they see, and they can’t be what they can’t see and that’s why this mentorship program we have here at a Place Called Home is so important, because you can only say so much to a kid. You have to show them what life has in store for them and that it is for them as well.”

Although she is a mother, the Grand Hotel producer still finds inspiration in those that she teaches. “Sometimes they look to me for inspiration and I get all of my inspiration from them and from all the people who work at A Place Called Home, who are running the programs and doing the work,” she shared. “Your cuppeth runneth over with love and compassion and I think that's what we need a little more of in the world.”

©@evalongoria The actress stresses the importance of leading by example

Motherhood has changed the Desperate Housewives alum’s perspective, but most importantly, it has given her a purpose. In 2018, after the birth of her and Pepe Bastón’s little boy,” the actress shared out her outlook about giving back and speaking up has changed. “It just made my work more important,” she told HOLA! USA.