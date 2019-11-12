The 2019 Emmys is a celebration of television’s series, actors, actresses and creatives. This year, Game of Thrones is in the lead with 32 nominations – breaking the record for the most for any program in a single season. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), and Chernobyl (19) trail closely behind.

This year’s award ceremony also sees veteran and up and coming Latinx actors snagging nominations. Benicio del Toro is up for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in Escape at Dannemora. Giancarlo Esposito nabbed a nom for his role in Better Call Saul and breakout star Jharrel Jerome is nominated in Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in When they See Us.

Still, there is one thing missing, Latina powerhouses. While some of the best Latinx actresses are nominated amongst shows, there were none represented in singular categories. Ahead of the 2019 Emmys, here is a list of Latinas we feel should have been nominated.

©Getty Images MJ Rodriguez and Indya Moore are the stars of the FX series Pose

MJ Rodriguez – MJ’s role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista is deserving of a Lead Actress nom. For two seasons, the Puerto Rican actress has portrayed one of the most groundbreaking characters on the FX series Pose. The New Jersey native is just getting started, but she is already paving the way for other stars.

Indya Moore – Like her Pose co-star, Indya has broken barriers on television. The 24-year-old is deserving of the Supporting Actress nom, especially after her portrayal of Angel, a struggling trans model. Pose picked up a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

©@hereisgina Gina Rodriguez starred in Jane the Virgin until the series ended in 2019

Jane the Virgin – The series led by Gina Rodriguez ended in July with its fifth and final season. Not only was the concept of a Telenovela relatable to many, Gina’s Jane was one of the most-loved characters on television.

Diane Guerrero – Diane’s character on Orange is the New Black experienced one of America’s biggest crisis. Maritza faced the harsh reality of deportation during the final season of the series. Art imitated life for the 33-year-old actress whose parents were deported when she was just 14-year-old and had to grow up in the United States with no family.