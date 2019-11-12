Date night done right! Karol G and Anuel AA had a special night for two. The pair spent Monday evening, September 23, having a cozy dinner at Miami hotspot Mandrake. According to onlookers, Karol, 28, and Anuel, 26, were “packing on the PDA and hugging each other all night and whispering in each other’s ears.” The musical duo put some time into their meal as they dined on crispy fried rice, yellowtail jalapeño and sushi rolls.

©Custom Karol G and Anuel AA had a romantic date night at Mandrake in Miami.

Keeping the romance alive, the pair held hands as they watched the late-night dragon dancer show and chatted with the restaurant’s owner Roman Jones. At the end of the night, the Secreto singers posed with the owner before heading out.

The evening was low-key as the pair kept their activities off of social media. The Oceans songstress got some quality time with her man before heading off to Mexico for a concert on October 1. Anuel and Karol’s special night comes almost a month after the engaged couple celebrated a special occasion. In August, the Puerto Rican rapper pulled out all the stops for his lady in honor of their one-year anniversary.

©@karolg The Culpables singers celebrated their one-year anniversary in August

The Colombian beauty took to her social media to share a surprise of hundreds of red rose petals and heart-shaped balloons that “su amor” presented around their home. In the photo, captioned, “My happiness,” Karol kissed the Addicto rapper on the cheek.

Karol and Annuel announced their engagement earlier this year. Although the Culpables singers are madly in love with each other, Karol shared that she is in no rush to make it to the alter. “I don’t have any wedding planning updates,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I can tell you that I’m living as if we are already married.” Adding: “To be honest, I haven’t thought about the specific things because I want everything to be super simple and natural as possible.”