Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez have a total of four children between the two of them. JLo is mother to 11-year-old twins Max and Emme from her relationship with Marc Anthony. A-Rod is a proud dad to Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11. First comes love, then of course next is the marriage, could there be babies in the future for the A-list duo? If that’s the case, the Hustlers star already has the seal of approval from her twins. “They love having [Alex’s daughters] Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra sisters,” she told Extra.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez says her twins gave her the seal of approval to have baby with A-Rod

“We really form a beautiful blended family and I think they would all be thrilled.” This isn’t the first time the 50-year-old has shared that she would be interested in expanding her family with the MLB commentator. Earlier this month, Jennifer revealed to Hoda Kotb that she wanted more children with her leading man.

Word got back to the 44-year-old baseball star and his response was priceless. “Interesting,” he said with a smile. “That’s a lot to unpack.” A-Rod then went on to share how his leading lady was inspired by Hoda’s story. “I see how happy you are, and I think she may want to follow in your footsteps,” he told the host, who has adopted two daughters. “Maybe we’ll have you over to give us a little teaching, a little tutoring.”

©@arod J-Rod got engaged in March

Before they get to that, the pair have to get through the other engagements they have lined up for this year, including their wedding. Over the weekend, the pair were joined by family and friends as they celebrated their love with a lavish engagement party in Bel Air. J-Rod had their family (including their children) on hand as they celebrated at the L.A. enclave. When it comes to wedding bells, the pair have not locked down a date. Stay tuned!