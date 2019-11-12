Jennifer Lopez put her superwoman skills on display (once again) in her latest video on her YouTube channel. The 50-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes look of the filming of Hustlers. In the video, “Making a Movie in 29 Days,” J.Lo proudly gives an intimate look at the moments she stepped in and out of character. The video begins with Jennifer and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez stepping out of a van and being greeted in the trailer by three of their daughters.

©Getty Images Jennifer Lopez took fans inside the two-day Hustlers shoot

Jennifer sits in the makeup chair and begins her transformation into her character Ramona. As Jennifer sits in the chair, the makeup and the extensions go in. At one point, she discusses her character with her leading man. “The bottom line is you are very disciplined and that’s what makes you good,” the former MLB player tells his lady after he kisses her forehead. “You know it’s an addiction,” she begins to tell him. “The money becomes an addiction that covers up all the pain. She starts getting too into it and she starts getting sloppy.”

From that moment on, fans see Jenny from the Block with cigarette in hand and in character. The BTS video shows the actress going through her lines, shooting some of the film’s most iconic scenes. Fans were in for a treat when the actress gave a look at some of the scenes shot with special guests including Cardi B, Lizzo and Usher.

©Getty Images J.Lo’s video gave fans a look at special moments with the actresses

Since the release of the film, Jennifer has been giving fans a look at the special moments of preparation. In the first part of the series, the Dinero songstress gave a look at the hardest thing she has ever put her body through, pole dancing. Earlier this month, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer opened about the healthy and not-so-healthy way she stayed into character. “Sometimes I smoked one of the cigarettes and stayed in the mindset of Ramona,” she said during her In A Day video with Vanity Fair.



“Of all the props that the prop master bought me there was a blinged out lighter that I would hold every day. Even in scenes where I wasn’t smoking or doing anything she’d just hand me the lighter and all of a sudden it was a different person.”