Fans would think that Camila Cabello was always an extrovert who was destined to perform for the world, but it wasn’t always like that. The 22-year-old singer just shared an adorable throwback picture of herself, revealing she was a shy little girl.

©@camila_cabello nCamila Cabello shared a throwback picture with her fansn

“Little introvert baby,” the Havana songstress captioned the black and white photo of herself as a little girl. In the throwback image, a baby Camila is dressed in a dress paired with stockings and cute little dress shoes. The star is also sporting a pixie cut as she lays her head on the couch. The star also shared a picture of her father carrying her when she was just a tween. “Always a daddy’s girl!!!!!, she wrote under the story.

Loading the player...

Camila wasn’t the only one who took part in this #TBT session—her beau Shawn Mendes also shared an old picture from when he was a little boy. In the photo, Shawn is holding his baby sister Aaliyah Medes while sitting on the grass. The singer is sporting a casual look and wearing a baseball cap backwards. “Wowww,” he wrote alongside the image.