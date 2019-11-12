Tennis superstar Serena Williams is one hot mom! The 38-year-old has been vacationing in the Maldives with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia giving us all major FOMO after taking a peek at her social media. She’s also giving us motivation to hit the gym. In her stories, the pro-athlete shared a couple of boomerangs in which she shows off her incredibly fit body in a teeny bikini. One of the clips shows the mom-of-one wearing a white triangle top with ultra-slim neon bikini bottoms and she does a quick jump showcasing the front and back of her swimsuit.

©@serenawilliams Serena loves to twin with her adorable two-year-old

The tennis champion and her fam have been enjoying their stay at the Waldorf Astoria and Serena has done everything from sliding in the kids' area with her little girl to eating what looks like a delicious chicken sandwich while relishing a gorgeous view. See what we mean about FOMO?

However, like all hard-working people, Meghan Markle’s BFF deserves a relaxing family vacation as she’s never not busy with being a tennis superstar, a mother, wife, fashion designer, and now she can say she’s a jewelry designer too. That’s right! The S by Serena Williams founder has launched Serena Williams Jewelry, a 70-piece collection ranging between $299 and $9,999.